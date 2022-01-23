NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $2,582.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00307537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003747 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

