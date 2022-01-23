NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,306.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.64 or 0.00826011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00258616 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002527 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004293 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.