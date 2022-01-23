NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,641.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00827765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00256894 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002522 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004242 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

