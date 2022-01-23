NFT Index One Day Volume Reaches $39,789.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,677.07 or 0.04740311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.74 million and $39,789.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004359 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

