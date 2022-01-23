NFTify Hits One Day Volume of $3,239.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $717,645.50 and approximately $3,239.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

