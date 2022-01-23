NFTX (NFTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.79 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $70.64 or 0.00199597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $392,286.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00045271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006034 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

