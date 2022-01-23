Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte Sells 100,000 Shares

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

