Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte Sells 100,000 Shares

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00.
Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V)
