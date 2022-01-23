Nimiq Price Hits $0.0028 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $24.39 million and $1.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.95 or 0.06912563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00305222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00823330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00068975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00432038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00253641 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,465,476,413 coins and its circulating supply is 8,851,226,413 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.