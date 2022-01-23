Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.36. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.10.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

