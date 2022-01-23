Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.78 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,399,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

