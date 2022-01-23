Node Runners (NDR) Reaches Market Cap of $402,609.08

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $402,609.08 and $803.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $16.38 or 0.00046398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

