Non-Fungible Yearn Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,515.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $891,030.78 and $2,515.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00028205 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,114 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

