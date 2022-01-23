Nord Finance Price Hits $1.68 on Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004747 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $691,666.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.