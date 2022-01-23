NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of NovoCure worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NovoCure by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

