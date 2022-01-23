NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,297 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,398,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

