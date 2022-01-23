NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of NVR worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,578.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,223.42. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,330.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,252.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

