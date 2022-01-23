Nyerium Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Nyerium has a market cap of $12,729.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.35 or 1.00063576 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,870,356 coins and its circulating supply is 35,985,728 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

