O3Swap 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.85 or 0.06982069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,785.24 or 0.99868034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

