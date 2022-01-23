O3Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.38 or 0.06918900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00057375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,263.20 or 1.00306186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007270 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.