OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OCINF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $$27.10 during midday trading on Friday. OCI has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

