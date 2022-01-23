Oddz (ODDZ) Price Reaches $0.15

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Oddz has a total market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $640,781.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.87 or 0.06998472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.72 or 1.00225646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

