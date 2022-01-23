ODUWA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,402.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $20,402.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,900.59 or 1.00148123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029529 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00424497 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

