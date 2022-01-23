Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $61,746.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

