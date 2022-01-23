Offshift Trading Down 20.9% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $12.37 or 0.00034697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.84 or 0.99977747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00439284 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

