Offshift (XFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.43 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 39% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $49.61 million and $3.43 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $11.05 or 0.00031291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00095382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,419.69 or 1.00319535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021994 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00437856 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

