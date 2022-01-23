OKB (OKB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $20.35 or 0.00057661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $54.40 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006316 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

