OKCash Price Hits $0.0104 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $873,859.15 and $1,929.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,300.31 or 1.00446073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00094217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00029739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00425255 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,173,990 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.