Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,295,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.65% of Old National Bancorp worth $411,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.