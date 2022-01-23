ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 3.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.84.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

