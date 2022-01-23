Ontology Price Reaches $0.45 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ontology has a market cap of $395.22 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00173346 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00031230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00364021 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00062905 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

