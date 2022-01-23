OpenDAO Market Cap Tops $186.99 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $186.99 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006272 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

SOS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.