OptionRoom (ROOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $93,281.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $699,091.64 and $93,281.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.35 or 0.06979035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,248.29 or 1.00135730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

