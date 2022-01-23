Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $473,998.09 and approximately $5,889.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.73 or 0.99844060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00092628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00269653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00348862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00159570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.