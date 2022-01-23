Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to report sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490,000.00 to $800,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

