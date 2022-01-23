Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $997.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

