Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $262.07 million and $1.89 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.35 or 0.06979035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,248.29 or 1.00135730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 261,908,154 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

