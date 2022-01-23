Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

