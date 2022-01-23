Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Oscar Health has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

