Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

OSMT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

