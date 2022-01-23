Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.