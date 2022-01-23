Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $29.16 million and approximately $269,314.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,848.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.49 or 0.06871040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00307755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.43 or 0.00821909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068193 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00429756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00252815 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,837,064 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.