Pallapay Hits Market Cap of $10.97 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $380,240.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.67 or 0.06932255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,024.29 or 0.99847889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 530,954,058 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.