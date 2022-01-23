Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,423 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.