Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,105 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

