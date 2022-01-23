Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,069 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,704 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,962 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

