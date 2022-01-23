Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,333 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 160.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 132.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.