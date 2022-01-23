Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 75,207 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 27,348.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,742,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,265,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,319,000 after acquiring an additional 697,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,080,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 481,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

