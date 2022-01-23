Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after buying an additional 779,022 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after buying an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in FOX by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 368,962 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

