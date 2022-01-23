Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $245.77 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.09 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

