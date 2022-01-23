Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3,150.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 30.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

